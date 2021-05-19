GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville law enforcement is teaming up with Upstate Warrior Solutions, a nonprofit, to improve the lives of local veterans.
Upstate Warrior Solutions (UWS) has been providing housing, education, and employment to veterans for years.
UWS officials said they wanted to find a way to connect with more military men and women who need help the most in the Upstate so they reached out and proposed the idea to law enforcement.
Law enforcement will help identify those veterans who are in need when they interact with them, and authorities will point them in the right direction for help.
Several city council members, as well as the police chief and sheriff, will attend an official agreement signing to make the partnership public at the Greenville Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning.
