UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- Chief Russell Roark Jr. was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Governor McMaster at a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
Roark received this award for his 59 years of dedicated service to law enforcement and the Union County community.
“This has been a special day for Chief Roark and for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Chief is a special person with qualities that we all should aspire to have in our everyday life” -Sheriff Jeff D. Bailey
