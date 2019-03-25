GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A SC Representative and other gun rights activists gathered at a popular shooting range and gun store on Monday to denounce US Senator Lindsey Graham and his support for what they call “red flag gun confiscation legislation.”
District 8 State Representative Jonathon Hill (R-Anderson) and National Association for Gun Rights President Dudley Brown held a news conference Monday evening at Sharpshooters Gun Club on Rutherford Rd.
Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, and his committee will be conducting hearings on “red flag” legislation.
“Red flag gun confiscation schemes, also known as ‘Extreme Risk Protection Orders,’ are egregious violations of the right to self-defense and the right to due process,” Hill said in a news release. “Senator Graham is advancing legislation that represents an un-American departure from the idea that you are ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ Bottom line—it treats innocent citizens like dangerous criminals.”
Hill went on to call Graham a “swamp creature” and warned that Graham “will pay a high political price for crossing South Carolina gun owners with the ‘red flag’ law.”
A spokesman for Lindsey Graham fired back, remarking that the proposed law is also backed by President Trump and the National Rifle Association.
“Not sure why this group would choose to oppose a proposal that is backed by President Trump, the NRA, Senator Graham and many other defenders of the Second Amendment, but Senator Graham respects the fact they are entitled to their opinion,” said Kevin Bishop, spokesman for Senator Graham, in an emailed statement.
Bishop said the Trump Administration called on every State to adopt an Extreme Risk Protection Orders in March 2018 and directed the Department of Justice to provide technical assistance to states as they draft and implement ERPOs.
Bishop said the NRA is supportive of Red Flag legislation at the state level and agreed Congress should provide funding to help states establish these ERPOs.
