SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina Representative from Spartanburg has pre-filed a bill calling for the legalization and regulation of medical marijuana within the state.
Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, a Democrat, said she is a cancer survivor and wants to expand the use of medical marijuana because certain cannabinoids can target illnesses so people can find relief.
Henderson-Myers said her bill is a legal means by which physicians can help patients with serious medical conditions. She hopes medical marijuana can help people with epilepsy, MS, the terminally ill who are wasting away because they can’t eat, have nausea and vomiting.
The bill will allow doctors to consider medical marijuana as treatment and prescribe a method of consumption for patients.
The bill also calls for DHEC to issue medical marijuana registration cards and to keep a record of those registrations.
Click here to read the full bill.
The bill was filed on Dec. 18, 2018 and referred to the Committee of Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.