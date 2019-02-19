COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina lawmaker representing the Upstate wants to create online searchable database to see where government spending is going.
Sen. Scott Talley spoke about the Taxpayer Transparency Act in Columbia on Tuesday. He said the bill calls for all state funds and payments made to be listed on a website that is easy for citizens to find and navigate.
Talley, who represents parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties, called the bill “common sense legislation” that “will show taxpayers across the state where their tax dollars are being sent and for what purpose.”
He claims the bill will allow people to have easy access to information the state should already be providing, and will allow lawmakers to more easily answer questions their constituents have about spending.
The bill was introduced in December 2018 and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.
