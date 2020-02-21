GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina lawmakers have filed a fill in the State House to allow sales tax exemptions for purchases made by any school of products intended to improve school safety.
The proposed tax-free items include “equipment related to emergency radio systems, access control, building and property security, radio-frequency identification, surveillance, detection, and emergency medical response,” bill H. 5068 states.
Public schools, charter schools, private schools, and colleges and universities would all benefit from the law, if the bill is passed.
"Education and public safety are core functions of state government," said Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, a co-sponsor of the bill, in a news release. "This common-sense legislation promotes the safety of South Carolina students in K-12, colleges and universities.”
Rep. Mike Burns, R-Taylors, another co-sponsor of the bill, said protecting students at all levels is one of his top priorities. "This bill allows schools, colleges and universities to invest more in safety procedures and equipment," Burns said in the news release.
The bill was introduced on Jan. 29 and referred to the Committee on Ways and Means.
If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1, 2020.
MORE NEWS - NICU nurse reunited with her patient from three decades ago while treating his son
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.