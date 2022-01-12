ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Library System is making it easier for people to have internet access by making mobile hotspots available for checkout.
We're told there are roughly 18,000 households in Anderson County without internet access.
The devices are serviced through T-Mobile and costs the county around $22,000.
So far, this seems to be a good thing for Anderson County.
“We’ve heard that people are using them for job searches for one thing. It’s more convenient to maybe be at home on your own time to use them,” said Annie Sutton, Director of the ACLS. “I’ve also heard a couple people using them for things for school.”
At this time, there are only 30 devices available.
The hotspots can only be checked out by adults with library cards for two weeks at a time. If not returned by the due date, the service will automatically be disabled.
You won’t be able to access just any website.
“They do have content filtering just as if you were here at the public library,” she said.
