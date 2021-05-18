PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Education Lottery says that a lottery player won a $2 million prize from SCEL scratch offs, according to a release.
The lottery says that the winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Stop along N. Mechanic St. in Pendleton.
According to SCEL, the lottery player overcame odds of 1 in 2,640,000 to win the Colossal Cash top prize.
The winner, who asked not to be identified, says that they are staying humble despite their big win.
