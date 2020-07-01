Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says an Upstate woman is $250,000 richer and it's all thanks to her favorite ticket being sold out.
The winner entered the S&J Mart on Asheville Highway in Boiling Springs to purchase her favorite ticket, only to find it sold out.
Instead, the lucky lady picked a 50X ticket and sat down to scratch it.
“I started sobbing,” she said. “I sat staring at the ticket.” She turned the ticket over to read the odds of winning. 1 in 810,000.
“I’m that one,” she said.
Lottery officials say four top prizes remain in the 50X game.
S & J Mart in Boiling Springs received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.
