ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lottery winner says he's given most of his $375,000 in prize money away, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“I did a lot of good deeds,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
The winner, who wishes to not be identified, says he's helped several friends and family members with the cash won off a ticket bought at the Ran Energy Marked on Highway 24 in Townville.
“I believe in being good to people,” the winner said.
