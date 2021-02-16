Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local church is receiving a boon from one of its parishioners after lottery officials say he won big in a scratch off game.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, won $50,000 when he purchased a Jumbo Bucks ticket for $2 at the Sunoco on East North Street at 291 in Greenville.
The winner said it's good to have extra money, but even better when you can share it.
“I helped my church,” he said.
Two top prizes of $50,000 remain in the Jumbo Bucks instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 600,000.
