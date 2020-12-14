COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials with the SC Education Lottery said two Upstate players won big prizes playing Powerball and Mega Millions, but since no one hit the jackpot, the jackpot amounts are climbing again.
There will be a $291 million Mega Millions® jackpot Tuesday night and a $287 million Powerball® jackpot on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, officials said two players in the Upstate came within one number of winning it all.
A player at the One Stop on Hwy. 246 S. in Greenwood won $100,000 playing Powerball®. The ticket holder got four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number with PowerPlay® drawn on Saturday, December 12 (17 - 54 - 56 - 63 - 69 and PB: 20). The odds of winning $100,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.
A $10,000 Mega Millions® ticket was also sold in Greenville at the Kangaroo Express on Haywood Road. The ticket holder got four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number on Friday, December 11 (19 - 31 - 37 - 55 - 67 and MB: 25). The odds of winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions® are 1 in 931,001.
