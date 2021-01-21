GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A longtime Anderson County deputy who testified Thursday morning in 58-year-old David Scott Halsey’s federal court hearing said the Pickens County man accused of possessing and transporting explosive materials wanted to “kill or harm the president.”
Deputy Rob Gebing, a 20-year veteran of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Halsey made comments to informants that it was “his destiny to kill or harm the president.”
Gebing said informants approached Halsey as potential bomb buyers, and then commissioned the Easley man to make one smoke bomb and a high-level explosive. Halsey was reportedly preparing to sell those devices to the informants for $500 each.
Halsey was accused of being in possession of Hexamethylene Triperoxide Diamine (HMTD), a known improvised explosive device, last November.
During the hearing, testimony also revealed that when FBI agents searched Halsey’s home on Boxwood Lane over the weekend, they recovered several items, including components used to make grenades, various guns, and ammunition, and a laptop computer that contained video and photos of Halsey launching grenades in his back yard.
Testimony also revealed that the second address they raided on Henry Street was Halsey’s “safe house.” At that location, agents said they found more bomb-making components, ammonium nitrate, documents about bombs, tactile vests, and a bolt action rifle.
Hasley is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to possess guns or ammunition. Testimony revealed he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in California back in 1991. Court records for that case state that Halsey and a bandmate, Jeff Logan, got into a fight one night in September 1990, which ended when Halsey shot and killed Logan. Halsey was originally charged with murder but was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in the California Department of Corrections.
At the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing, the judge ruled that Halsey will remain behind bars due to the strong evidence introduced.
The case will now proceed to a grand jury.
