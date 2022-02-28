OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Oconee County say they arrested a registered sex offender from Westminster who is accused of sending "suggestive" and "immoral" messages to a teenager.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies started investigating in January after a harassment complaint was reported. In addition to sending the messages, the 54-year-old suspect lied about both his age and identity, the sheriff's office says.
A release from the deputies identified the suspect as Danny Wayne Long, who was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Friday.
Long was later released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, deputies confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office says.
MORE NEWS: Upstate man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.