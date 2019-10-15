SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Authorities cornered 35-year-old Stanley "Woo-Woo" Mossburg inside a home in Winter Haven, Florida and arrested him Tuesday morning after a 14-hour standoff.
"When you kill people with a knife.....It is up close. It's very personal," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Investigators say Mossburg--who is from Spartanburg--fled to a home he had been staying in Winter Haven after stabbing a man and woman to death at another home just up the road. Just one victim, held hostage for 14 hours, made it out alive.
"He told our live victim: 'I want to be a serial killer. I like killing people,'" Judd said of the victim's account with regard to Mossburg.
Lisa Wolfe and her husband took Mossburg into their home just days ago, after they say he told them he had just gotten out of jail and needed help getting back on his feet.
Their home was the one Mossburg fled to and barricaded himself inside of. Authorities had to literally rip the home apart to corner Mossburg. She could be seen picking up pieces of debris outside her front door this morning.
"He told us about what he did and stuff like that, but he didn't say a whole lot," said Wolfe of Mossburg. "And he seemed nice enough. He gave us money to stay."
But investigators say Wolfe's house was just the next stop on Mossburg's rampage.
And it's not his first run-in with the law.
A SLED background check reveals Mossburg's colorful criminal history--13 pages of it.
Up to 2017, he had at least 15 felony charges to his name in South Carolina alone, not including the murder charges in two other states.
"He murdered one in Greenville, Tennessee, before going to his sister's house in Spartanburg," explained Sheriff Judd.
In Tennessee, deputies say Mossburg stabbed another man to death in a laundromat before stopping back here in the Upstate.
"This guy needs the death penalty...if there's ever been a person who needs the death penalty," Judd said.
Spartanburg County Deputies say Mossburg's family is cooperating with law enforcement. They add--he told his sister he had a rehab stint booked in Florida, and needed money for a bus ticket.
"The suspect said--Mossburg said--the two victims in Winter Haven were 7 and 8. But that his goal was to kill 11," said Judd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.