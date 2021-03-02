GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — Federal court documents revealed that the FBI has charged a Greer man for actions that he is accused of taking part in during the the Jan. 6 incident at the US Capitol.
Federal agents state in the criminal complaint that William Robert Norwood III, 37, sent text messages about his actions.
Norwood faces four charges: knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice/congress, and theft of government property.
The FBI said the began investigating after receiving a complaint from a relative of Norwood, with whom he had shared text messages. The FBI documented those text messages. In one of the messages, Norwood reportedly wrote, "“I got a nice helmet and body armor off a cop."
When FBI agents interviewed him, he reportedly told agents that an unknown person put a police vest on him and that he took a helmet from a pile of police equipment before leaving the Capitol.
The FBI said cell phone data records and photographic evidence provided probable cause to arrest Norwood.
Norwood was arrested on Feb. 25.
