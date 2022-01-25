MCRAE, GA (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man who attempted to drop drugs off at a Georgia prison has been arrested, according to the Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson.
Sheriff Davidson said they were called for suspicious activity near Telfair State Prison Sunday, Jan. 23. Upon arrival, deputies found Jon-Michael Austin of Greenwood, SC with a drone and a package including marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and fentanyl patches.
Sheriff Davidson said Austin was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute and criminal contempt to introduce contraband.
