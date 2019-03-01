Welford, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man is asking for help finding his dog that has been missing since July.
Justin Everingham says his dog Poe went missing near Highway 129 in Wellford, but believes his dog could still be in Greenville County. Everingham says that he has put of flyers and driven countless miles looking for him over the past months.
He's now asking the community if there is any way they can keep an eye out for him. Everingham says Poe has very distinctive marks over both his eyes.
If you have seen Poe, Everingham ask you please contact him at 864-621-5984 and ask for Justin.
Everingham said, "He's my best friend. I miss him so much. I just want him to come home"
