ANDERSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - "I remember sitting here thinking this doesn’t happen to people like us. My husband's never even taken Tylenol," Robin Koenig said.
Robin didn't know up from down when her husband Ken went from nearly perfect health to fighting one of the most aggressive cancers.
"This wasn’t just Glioblastoma, this was huge Glioblastoma," Robin said.
Cleaning out the garage, it was actually a George Forman grill that fell on Ken's head. It gave him headaches and leading to an MRI. It showed a picture no one ever wants to face. Robin said the nuerosurgeon walked in, gave the diagnosis and said Ken's family needed to enjoy their time together as they would probably not be spending the next holiday together.
Ken Koening bravely endured brain surgery, while the doctors could only attack a portion of the tumor.
"I’m going to try to do everything in my power to make sure he can fight but he has the right to try and save his life," Keith Carothers said. Carothers is the director of Heart Well Ministries. Robin calls him an earth angel as he's tried raising not only funds but awareness about something you may never have even heard of.
"It’s a vaccine where they take tumor tissue and it's sent overseas to the Netherlands. They sequence the DNA. Match it with three other tumor donors, and somehow put it together. Inject it back into the patient along with the immunotherapy drugs, and your body starts attacking the tumor," Robin Koening said.
Robin said the technical term is called ERC-1617.
The right to try law signed back 2018 allows Ken to try experimental drugs not yet approved by the FDA. The treatment costs $10,000 per dose.
With this vaccination, Ken is hoping to pave a path for other patients battling an awful disease.
"If we can get one step closer to cure that really is a cure. That’s exciting to me," Robin said.
Click here to donate to Ken.
