BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 44-year-old man was charged with child sex crimes after he was caught in a video on social media, according to the Belton Police Department.
Police said a video was shared to social media of a man trying to meet a 14-year-old boy. After investigating, the man was identified as Oliver Joseph Hall and he was taken in to custody at his home.
The department said Hall was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Belton police said this is an ongoing investigation.
