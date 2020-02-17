HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they've made an arrest in a shooting on Valentine's Day that left one person injured.
According to deputies, Hendersonville Police first responded to an area hospital after learning a person requiring medical attention had been shot. They soon learned that the shooting occurred in Henderson County, and notified the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the responded to the location in Saluda and began interviewing witnesses.
Through their investigation, deputies were able to identify Joshua Charles Garren of Travelers Rest as a suspect.
Garren, 30, was charged with attempted first degree murder. He remains incarcerated in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
MORE NEWS:
Funeral home to cover expenses for Faye Swetlik's service
Greenville County celebrates 50th anniversary of school integration with exhibit, show at Upcountry History Museum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.