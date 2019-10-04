GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Carl Henson celebrated his birthday with loved ones Friday in Greenville. Cake was served, and well-wishes were granted. But it wasn't just any birthday for Carl, a resident at Sheperd's Care Assisted Living Center; the Upstate man has celebrated 100 years of life and love.
Carl's family and friends say he's seen a lot in his century here: he's one of nine siblings in his family and served our country in World War II. The world has changed so much since Carl was born in 1919, but he's enjoyed his time so far.
The secret to a long life? Carl says iced tea and a good family are what it takes to see the world in 100 years.
Carl's family says he will be honored during halftime on November 16 during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.