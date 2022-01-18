SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — An Upstate man is helping neighbors in a time of need after the snow has left some people stranded and others stuck on the side of the road.
Over the weekend, James Sims put up a Facebook post offering rides and help pulling cars out of the snow. Since Sunday, the post has gotten more than 1,000 likes and so far, he’s been able to help dozens of people.
Sims has delivered medicine to the elderly and people who couldn’t get to the store. He said he’s given people rides to the airport, to the store and gotten them home when they didn’t have a ride. He’s also delivered groceries and food. It’s all free of charge.
“People are like, let me donate money and I’m like, no just help somebody in need. That’s all I ask,” said Sims. “Pass it along to the next person by helping a lady cross the street, helping a lady bag their groceries, helping a man chop a tree down. If you have the capabilities of helping somebody I ask that you do so.”
Sims helped a Simpsonville woman after her truck got stuck in the snow on her way home from work.
“It feels really good to actually know people do care because I was stressed out. I thought I was going to lose my job because I couldn’t get my car out,” said Morgan Woodring.
Sims said he hopes sharing this story will encourage others to pay it forward and help out their neighbors.
