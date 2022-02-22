TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on that left an Upstate man in the hospital.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on February 22, 2021.
According to troopers, the victim was riding a Harley Davidson Trike along West Lee Road in Taylors when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The victim was later identified as Mark Dodd, known locally as "Wolf." According to troopers, the Dodd was thrown from his trike and suffered severe head injuries during the crash.
The other driver allegedly fled the scene and left the him behind. Dodd was rushed to the hospital where his family told FOX Carolina he has life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they're investigating the crash to figure out who the other driver involved was. They ask residents in the area to check their security cameras to see if they recorded the collision. Iron Horse Motorcycle Lawyers and private donors also set up a $3,000 reward for information regarding the crash.
