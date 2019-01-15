ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says a his agency is searching for a man who has failed to register as a sex offender- twice.
Rona Paul McGirt has made the Anderson County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' list for second offense of failing to register as a sex offender.
McGirt has lived in various locations throughout Anderson and Anderson County- in some cases, even up in Pendleton.
Sheriff McBride says McGirt was first charged in the mid-80s for a violent sexual assault, which he believes was at knife point.
McGirt just recently got out of prison, per McBride. He also just got off of federal probation.
He has already been charged for failure to appear and register as a sex offender in Anderson County. He was given a fine in addition to the charge.
"Obviously he needs to be behind bars and not fined," Sheriff McBride said. "We certainly hope that the second time when we get our hands on him that he will face some serious time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.