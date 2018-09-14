GREENVILLE, S. C. (FOX CAROLINA) U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a press release Friday that an Easley man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to murder-for -hire.
According to the release, Travis Dale Brady, 35, of Easley was fired in 2017 after a disagreement with fellow employees of a different race.
The FBI was notified after a concerned person said Brady had been overheard threatening to blow up his former business as revenge.
Lydon said the FBI introduced an undercover agent to Brady. The FBI said it became clear that the Easley man wanted to buy a bomb to kill two of his former employees.
The press release said that Brady contacted the undercover agent in March of 2018. He wanted the agent to buy and deliver the bomb to the residence of his former co-worker.
The FBI said Brady paid $100 to the agent for his services.
On March 16, 2018, Brady was arrested. Lydon said he cooperated with the FBI during his interview.
Brady plead guilty to murder-for-hire charges Friday morning in a Greenville federal court.
He was sentenced to a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Laurens Co. man arrested after long-term drug investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.