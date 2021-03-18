CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's Office says that 26-year-old Eric Barron pled guilty on Tuesday to drug and assault charges out of Cherokee County.
According to a release from Wilson's office, Barron was sentenced to a negotiated five years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking meth, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and possession of contraband in a county jail.
The release says that Barron also pled guilty to an additional meth trafficking charge brought forward by the Solicitor's Office.
Barron's charges stem from an incident on September 12, 2019 when police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Gaffney, according to the release. The AG's office says that Barron stepped out of the vehicle and began to fight with police before running away.
The Attorney General says that Barron had no prior record but could face life in prison without parole if he is ever arrested again for a serious crime.
