ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man has been sentenced to 40 years after murdering mother and grandmother in May 2018, according to Solicitor David R. Wagner.
Wagner said Aldrich was initially arrested in May 2018 for the attempted murder of Shane Massey, a man Aldrich knew through mutual drug use. Aldrich was then questioned about the murder of his mother and grandmother, Theresa Wright and Judith Calvert who were murdered just days before.
We're told Aldrich blamed Massey for the murders and claimed that is why he had shot Massey. Aldrich said he was "looking for Lucifer” after shooting meth and cocaine all day, and he had only found his mother and grandmother dead. He went on to say that if the police were to find his DNA though then he was the one who did it. The DNA of the Defendant was located in fingernail scrapings from both victims and he was charged in August of 2018.
In Anderson County General Sessions County Wednesday, Dec. 8, Wagner said Aldrich entered a guilty but mentally ill plea to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
