GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jakevis Thomason is a 2020 graduate of University of Southern California and a 2016 graduate of Wade Hampton High School. But now he can add 2021 Super Bowl performer to his resume.
This Upstate native is happy to be home after a captivating performance.
Thomason was a dancer for singer The Weekend’s halftime show performance.
His mother, Oneshia Edens talks about how she watched the halftime performance with so much joy in her heart. “That’s my baby, that’s my baby. I was pointing, like, that’s him.”
Thomason’s agent submitted content of the young dancer which led to him getting picked for the gig.
He wanted to keep things under wraps for job requirements. So, when Thomason told his mother he was going to Tampa it was something he wasn’t overly hyped about.
“Oh yea, I’m dancing behind the Weeknd, and he was just very calm about it; and I literally wanted to jump out of my skin,” Edens said.
“My mom put me into dance and ever since then I kept going with it,” Thomason said.
Rehearsal started around February 1, virtually, for the big day. Then later assigned dates and physical locations to fine tune the set.
“To practice and with all the lights, equipment, everyone else; but it’s nothing like show day when it comes to that time to actually perform,” he said The experience has been described as out of body and mind-blowing, an accomplishment he’s thrilled to share.
This taste of life in the grand stage is one he hopes will lead to many in the future.
“I mean there are so many people I would like to work with. I hope that I get that chance to choreograph a super bowl one day in my life as well,” Thomason said.
