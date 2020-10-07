LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a reminder that it might be rare, but it’s possible for men to get the disease. Ron Shockley of Liberty was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2018, which came as a complete shock.
Shockley is a longtime maintenance technician for Bon Secours St. Francis downtown hospital. He also helped install electrical wiring in the Pearlie Harris Breast Center mobile mammography bus; the very unit that would help save his life. He never thought he’d come back as a patient two years ago.
“I had a lump come up on my right breast. I went to Pearlie Harris. They diagnosed me and said I had male breast cancer. That was a total shock,” said Shockley.
But his decision to get tested wasn’t that easy; It took him a year to finally get screened.
Becky Steele, a breast health navigator at Bon Secours, guided Shockley through a year of chemo, even after being coworkers for 14 years.
“Once he finally decided he was gonna tell us about it and we started the process. He was a champ all the way through,” said Becky Steele.
Steele says it is rare, but 3 percent of men can develop breast cancer. She recommends that men and women get a mammogram annually starting at 40 years old, as well as doing self-exams once a month.
“Most men, like myself, are hard-headed ‘Mr. Macho’ and we don’t think of anything like that,” says Shockley.
Shockley has been cleared of the cancer but his new outlook on the disease is proving more valuable now. His wife, Ena Jo Lynn, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer this past July.
While Shockley now shares this journey with his wife, he hopes their story helps other men and women be comfortable with checking for breast cancer sooner rather than later.
“If I could take to a million men and women and let them know it’s out there, get yourself checked, I would talk to everyone,” said Shockley.
