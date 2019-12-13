SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Austin Moore says the recent horse attacks in the Upstate had him shaken.
His grandfather owns dozens of horses throughout the region.
"When this was happening it was so traumatic," Moore told FOX Carolina.
"As soon as I heard about it, I called him and I was like ‘hey, make sure your horses are good, that nothing is going wrong.’”
It was especially traumatic when one of his family’s prized horses was gashed.
“[It] Had to get it around its ankle and around its butt--had to have stitches--but after, after I shot it, we’ve had no more incidents.”
He’s talking about shooting and killing a wild boar, which investigators say weighed 500 pounds--with nearly 3 inch tusks.
Moore saw it on his property one late November day, causing his horses to panic, and captured it on cell phone video.
"All the horses were running. They'd run down the pasture, and they'd run back up--they kept running in circles--like around it. They were trying to corner it in and get it,” he explained, recounting what he saw when the boar appeared.
A couple days later, he took matters into his own hands.
“I came out here, and I got right on this post right here behind me, and he was right over here out in the middle of the pasture,” Moore recounted.
“I was waiting for him. He was looking right at me. And I was like, ‘he’s gonna run, he’s gonna run,’ but then he turned perfectly for me,” said Moore.
SLED's subsequent investigation revealed boar droppings and hoof prints, right in key areas where horses were gored in the middle of the night in that time frame.
“I personally don’t know why he was coming in here," Moore said of the hog.
"I don’t know if there was something--because he was actually walking towards our house from the woods.”
Moore says this type of aggressive behavior was unusual to him.
Moore also adds, boars have been a problem on his land before.
“About 5 years ago, we had probably, I wanna say, five or six on camera every single night for a couple months; huge, dark, wild boars,” he said.
Moore still doesn’t know what the boar might have been after---but experts we spoke to say a search for food could have been a factor.
He’s just relieved.
“It does feel pretty good,” he said, knowing he has one less major concern.
