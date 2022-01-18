LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man low on gas stopped at a gas station in Laurens and left with a full tank and full pockets.
The man went inside of the Value Spot on Church Street to pay for his gas when a scratch-off caught his eye. He bought the three dollar Loteria ticket and still could not believe his good fortune, according to the Lottery.
The Lottery said the man left with a $75,000.
“I never go to that gas station,” the winner admitted. “I’m glad I did.”
And, he says he’ll be back to fill up his new truck.
MORE NEWS: Roads aren't the only thing dangerous; iced over parking lots, driveways bring slip and fall concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.