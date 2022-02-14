PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man took a chance and ended up a winner, according to the Lottery.
The winner said he's played Pick 3 for the years but decided to make a change. He picked out a $2 Lucky No. 7 Doubler scratch-off from the Country Food Mart #2 on Walhalla Highway in Pickens and won $30,000.
“I’m saving it for a rainy day,” the winner said.
The Country Food Mart in Pickens received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.
