GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man has pled guilty to murdering his ex-wife's new boyfriend a year ago, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.
The solicitor said Bradley Shawn Wilkins II, 29, stabbed and killed Brian Martin on Dec. 5, 2020. Martin, who had recently begun dating Wilkins' ex-wife, was outside of his apartment when Wilkins stabbed him.
We're told Bradley Wilkins was caught on surveillance video two days earlier buying the weapon and a notebook in which he outlined his plans to commit the crime.
Bradley Wilkins was sentenced to 30 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said the solicitor.
MORE NEWS: Upstate man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 double homicide of mom, grandmother
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.