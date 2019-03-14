BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union Co. deputies said a man who deputies had been searching for since they found marijuana growing in his back yard in 2014 was arrested Wednesday.
Deputies said they found marijuana plants growing in a five-gallon bucket and a flower pot behind Videl Cunningham’s home on Lukesville Road back in September, 2014.
The plants were photographed and seized as evidence.
A warrant was signed shortly thereafter charging Cunningham with manufacturing marijuana.
Cunningham, now 43, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Union County Jail on the nearly five-year-old warrant.
