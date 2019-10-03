PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Pickens man is headed to prison for killing his cousin and burying the victim in their yard.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Timothy Keith Poole, 42, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and desecration of human remains.
The judge sentenced Poole to 21 years in prison.
Poole got into a heated argument with his cousin, Brian Poole, on Feb. 10, 2018 and fatally shot him with a shotgun. After the killing, Poole buried the body in a shallow grave behind the home the men shared and poured a concrete slab over the gravesite.
The victim’s body was discovered on March 8, 2018 and Poole was arrested soon after.
