PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 23-year-old man from Pickens has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.
Wilkins said in April of 2020, Thomas James Chapman broke into a home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman. We're told Chapman then stole cash and fled the scene. Later that night, Chapman returned to the house and killed the homeowner.
The solicitor's office said Chapman pled guilty to the following:
- Murder
- Criminal sexual conduct, 1st degree
- (2) Burglary, 1st degree
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Chapman has been sentenced to life in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
