ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo said Tuesday an Abbeville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison admitting to attacking a woman with a box cutter.
Robert Lamont Bryant, 41, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Jury selection in the trial was set to begin Tuesday, but Stumbo said Bryant decided to change his pleas.
The judge issued the maximum sentence under state law for the offense.
Bryant has multiple previous convictions for domestic assaults and had been released from prison only months before committing the box-cutter attack, Stumbo said.
In February 2018, Bryant accused the victim, his girlfriend, of leaving to see another man when she had really gone to pick her child up from school after a bomb threat.
A short time later, while the victim was lying down, Bryant cut the victim’s nose with a box-cutter, slicing all the way through one nostril.
Bryant was arrested the next day.
“Violent offenders like Robert Bryant belong in one place: behind bars,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news release. “It was moving to see the courage of this victim by coming forward to confront her abuser in court this week, knowing she would have to relive that horrific attack. I hope this sentence sends a clear message that, in the 8th Judicial Circuit, we will continue to fight for and protect women who have lived the nightmare of suffering at the hands of an abusive partner.”
