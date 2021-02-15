GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SC Education Lottery officials said an Upstate man says he feels his luck has turned around after a $125,000 lottery win.
Officials said the man bought a Jackpot Cash scratch-off for $5 at a QT on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville. He took the ticket home, where he scratched off all the winning numbers for $125,000.
“Five years of bad luck is over,” the winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials.
Officials said the man overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win the top prize in the game. One top prize remains in the Jackpot Cash game.
