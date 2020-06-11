Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man is $2 million richer after cashing in his winning Powerball ticket from May.
The S.C. Education lottery says the man bought the winning ticket at the Murphy USA on Eighteen Mile Road in Central for the May 9, Powerball drawing.
His ticket matched the first five numbers that night to win $1 million and he spent an extra $1 to power up his ticket, doubling to payout to $2 million.
The winner, who has remained anonymous, told lottery officials, "It's a miracle," and says he plans to keep working. "Every once in a while, I might try my luck and play Powerball," he added.
The Upstate Powerball winner overcame odds of 1 in 11,688,054 to win $2 million. Murphy USA received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
