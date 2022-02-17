GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is $300,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket "on a total whim" at a Greenville County gas station.
The winning ticket was a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at SG Express on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The lucky winner said he was eating dinner when he saw the winning numbers.
“I have the ticket!” he screamed. “I have the ticket!”
He said he was too excited to finish his meal. He plans to put the money toward buying a house.
SG Express received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
