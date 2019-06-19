Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Boiling Springs lottery player had a birthday most of us will only dream of.
Dennis Ressler purchased a Carolina Millions scratch-off-ticket at the Breakers Inman on Asheville highway and won $1 million!
On Tuesday, Ressler told lottery officials in Columbia, "This is life changing."
According to lottery officials Ressler said he was planning to retire in a few years and this win seals it for him.
Ressler won the last top prize in the $10 Carolina Millions game at odds of 1 in 1.8 million. The retailer received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
Ressler said,"I'm going to win the Powerball next."
More news: Coroner: Pendleton man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.