COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man from Anderson won the lottery and chose to tell his dogs before he told his friends.
According to the lottery, the man played a two dollar lottery ticket that he bought at the Stop-A-Minit #11 on N. Main Street in Anderson and won $30,000.
The lottery said the man's dogs didn’t seem interested in celebrating his winning five times The Money ticket, so he called his friends.
“They thought I was lying,” the winner said.
Once the man convinced his friends that the ticket he bought was a winner, they were happy for him and his plans.
The man said he plans to use his prize to invest in his work.
More news: AP reports NFL pro Phillip Adams killed a SC doctor and his family, then took his own life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.