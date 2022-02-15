SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Michelin is hosting a career fair next week to fill open jobs.
The company is looking for manufacturing professionals with production skills to work at their Spartanburg facility.
They said entry-level pay for production starts at $19.84/hour with a $2.00/hour rotation shift premium.
Michelin is also offering a potential $1,500 sign-on bonus.
The job fair will be Feb. 22, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spartanburg Community College's Tyger River Campus on Highway 290 in Duncan.
Before the event, if you're interested you should apply for the "Spartanburg SC Production Operator" job on the Michelin website.
