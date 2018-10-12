GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate high school marching bands will need to mark time and keep in step Saturday at a regional marching competition as they vie for coveted spot in the next level of Bands of America.
The South Carolina Regional Championship will bring in high school bands from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia as they compete to advance to the Super Regional championships, leading up to the Grand National Championships in November in Indianapolis.
The championship, hosted by Music for All and presented by Yamaha, kicks off Saturday morning at Gaffney High School.
Online ticket orders closed two weeks prior, but spectators can still get tickets at the box office starting at 8:30 a.m.; the gates to the stadium will open at 9 a.m.
Regular attendees can get a daypass to see the preliminary and final competitions for $27, while student groups can purchase one for $13. Otherwise, entry to just the preliminaries or the finals is $15 each for regular attendees, while student groups pay $7 each.
If you can't make it to the performance in person, you can watch online via FloMarching.
The following bands in our area will take the field for the preliminaries:
- Ninety Six H.S. performs at 9:45 a.m.
- James F. Byrnes H.S. will take the field at 11 a.m.
- Dorman H.S. competes at 4 p.m.
The bands will break twice during the day: a lunch break at 11:45 a.m. and another afternoon break at 2:30 p.m.
Preliminary awards and placement for the evening's finals are presented at 5 p.m., and a dinner break will be observed at 5:30 p.m., during which the stadium is cleared.
The gates open again at 6:45 p.m. and is followed by the national anthem at 7:15 p.m. The first finalist band performs at 7:45 p.m., and the last band leaves the field at 10:15 p.m.
The finale and presentation of final awards will conclude the competition at 10:30 p.m.
A full schedule can be found online at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.