SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Simpsonville native and Marine is serving his country and making his community proud, all while was surrounding him in Afghanistan.
Corporal Carlos Stenzinger has been apart of the Military for almost three years. It’s tradition in his family. His older brother, father, and grandfather are service members.
His dad, Duane Stenzinger, recently shared photos of Carlos helping evacuate people in Afghanistan.
“The first word that comes to mind is pride,” Duane said as he explained how he felt when seeing the pictures.
“He’s always been the one to help people,” Sarah Stenzinger said about her son.
With Duane having military current experience, and serving in a reserved status, he understands the call to action.
Getting a glimpse into the orders of Carlos was reassuring for the Stenzinger family.
“As a parent that has someone deployed, you’re looking at all the media and everything else hoping to capture a glimpse,” Duane Said.
“He‘s following in his father’s footsteps,” Sarah said.
Carlos left the U.S. back in February with the Marine Expeditionary Unit, his father says they were initially headed towards the Mediterranean but got redirected to Afghanistan.
Foreign military assignments
“We kind of knew where he was going, what direction he was going, not exactly where he was going,” Duane said. “He’s a good man and he’s going to do everything in his power to take care of him and his own, and to follow the orders and make sure that the objective is achieved.”
Whether it’s combat mission or humanitarian orders, Sarah says her son has displayed the service of helping others since he was a child.
“You see him carrying the little boy — he was in Boy Scouts… and he helped younger kids. So you’re seeing him carry through the things he grew up doing,” she said. “And I’m so proud of him.”
Carlos is safely out of Afghanistan. It’s unclear when he’ll be back home.
He’s based out of Camp Lejeune.
