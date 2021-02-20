GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to the cold weather that the Upstate experienced recently, Prisma Health's mass-vaccination site in Greenville took precautions to provide warmth to people waiting in line.
Prisma Health said the site at the former Kmart building near Greenville Memorial set up patio heaters for those waiting in line to enter the building.
The health system also treated the parking lot and sidewalks as a precaution against potentially icy surfaces.
Prisma said this mass-vaccination has continued to make changes in order to vaccinate as many people as possible. The site previously expanded its internal waiting area.
