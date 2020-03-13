GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a Northside Middle School teacher was arrested Friday on multiple offenses after the school resource officer began investigating bruises on a student.
Joel Mark Leckie, 55, of Clinton, SC, is charged with three counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and two counts of Cruelty to Children.
Leckie worked as a special needs teacher at the school.
A Greenwood District 50 spokesman said Lackie is no longer employed by the district after his arrest. Below is a statement from Johnathan Graves:
"Greenwood School District 50 was informed today by law enforcement that Northside Special Education teacher Mr. Joel Leckie has been arrested. Mr. Leckie is no longer employed by the school district.
We take these matters very seriously. The safety of our students is always our top priority. Our district is cooperating fully with law enforcement during the investigation of this matter."
Deputies said a Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer received reports on February 27 that a student had suffered bruising.
“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority and we will continue to work with our school districts to conduct thorough investigations.” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said in a news release.
Investigators ask anyone with information related to the allegations against Leckie to call them at 864-942-8600.
