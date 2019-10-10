Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local minister that was arrested and charged with child sex crimes back in February has now been sentenced.
Phillip Jerard Buckson, of Boiling Springs, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years old in a Spartanburg County court.
Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General's office says Buckson was sentenced to 20 years, suspended to 10 years with five years of probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.
The attorney general's office says two charges he faced were dismissed.
Back in February, investigators say the victim told them she was abused by Buckson beginning when she was only 13-years-old and was forced to have two abortions according to incident reports.
Buckson was previously the minister at Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church.
