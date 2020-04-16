MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Katie Martin said she’s overcome with emotions after seeing her home in ruins and memories from her life scattered across the ground, but she’s not emotional about the things she’s lost; she’s grateful for everything she still has.
“This is the first time we’ve been back,” Katie Martin said, “It was terrifying but I’m grateful for everything. God was looking out for us. If he didn’t place everybody exactly the way he did the things would have been a lot different.”
Katie and her three children were inside their mobile home when a tornado hit Laurel and Hardy Lake Rd. early Monday morning.
“The last thing I thought was, God, no matter what, just keep my kids safe. Protect these children. They are everything,” Martin said.
Katie‘s mobile home was swept up by the EF-2 tornado winds barreling through Pickens County, “It’s a millisecond. Your initial reaction is what’s either going to save you or break you. There’s no time to think.”
Katie’s two-year-old son and seven-year-old sons were asleep in her bed when the tornado hit. She says she grabbed onto them as the winds picked up their home.
“I heard a howling and I threw my body on top of my boys and I grabbed them in my arms. We got lifted up and then slammed down.”
Their mobile home landed upside down about 50 feet away.
“Once I realized I couldn’t get out we called for help. The boys were calling for help,” Martin said.
Katie’s neighbors rushed over as soon as they heard the calls.
“One of the guys came over and took the baby first. He lifted the boards off of him and took him out. He then lifted up the roof which was enough for me to take my free arm and pull my son out.”
Katie’s neighbors found her teenage daughter stuck inside her bedroom but were able to get her out.
Katie said she was pinned under the house for a few hours, but her neighbors eventually pulled her from the rubble.
Katie, her three kids and their five dogs made it out with only minor injuries, something she believes is a miracle.
“There’s just so much blessing in all of this. I know it looks horrible but there’s a lot of good that God has showed us out of all of this,” Martin said.
